University of Mysore to have dept. on disability studies

The University of Mysore has come forward to establish the Department of Disability and Rehabilitation Studies at Manasagangotri. The Academic Council on Wednesday gave its nod for the setting up of the department in the Department of Studies in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

The University Syndicate had approved the proposal in August this year. PG departments in psychology, food science and nutrition, physical education, MSW and the University Health Centre would be involved with disability studies.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, who chaired the AC meeting, later told presspersons that the department will come into effect from the next academic year.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had asked the university in February this year to establish the department so as to provide facilities to persons with disabilities.

All eligible

According to the proposal, the Department of Disabilities Studies would fall under the Director of Physical Education and the graduates from science, commerce and arts branches were eligible to apply for MA in Disabilities Studies, which will be an interdisciplinary course in nature.

Students with required qualifications and disabilities would get priority in the admissions. Admitted students would get a stipend of ₹500 per month to encourage the studies in disability.

Registrar Shivaraj said many foreign universities have departments on disability studies and the same was being replicated.

“The university is already equipped with a special library for people with disabilities.”