University of Mysore tells Chinese students not to return till scare subsides

Amid a global concern over the coronavirus outbreak, the University of Mysore has asked its Chinese students who are on a vacation break not to return till the virus scare subsides.

Out of the 120 Chinese students enrolled in various postgraduate programmes in the Department of Studies in Computer Science at the university under a Chinese programme, 18 went back to their native places earlier this month as part of the vacation that coincides with Chinese New Year on January 25.

All the Chinese students enrolled in the study programme here stay in a separate hostel for them. Though many Chinese students opted out of the holiday and stayed in their hostel in view of the virus scare in China, some went ahead with their vacation.

But, ahead of the scheduled return of the students on vacation, the remaining Chinese students became worried over the coronavirus, which is feared to be spreading to different parts of the world.

“The Chinese students here shared their apprehension of the spread of coronavirus. They did not want their fellow Chinese students to return now as they share a hostel with them,” said Registrar R. Shivappa. “We have communicated the concerns to the [the students] and asked them not to return for another 10 to 20 days, or till the scare subsides.”

The students had left the hostel around January 15 to participate in the Chinese New Year celebrations and meet their other domestic commitments. They were scheduled to return before the end of January.