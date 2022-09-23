University of Mysore signs MoU

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU 
September 23, 2022 19:14 IST

An MoU was signed between the University of Mysore, Dr. Ambedkar Chamber of Commerce and the Forum of SC/ST Legislators and Parliamentarians for the Economic Development of SC/ST communities, in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM
The University of Mysore signed an MoU with Dr. Ambedkar Chamber of Commerce and Forum of SC and ST Legislators and Parliamentarians for the Economic Empowerment of SC/STs in India, here on Friday. The objective is to implement various programmes to develop the leadership capacity and inculcating the sense of belonging amongst the SC/STs. The other objective is to make the rural women of SC/ST communities self-reliant through SHGs and to train and promote them.

