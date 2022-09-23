University of Mysore signs MoU

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
The University of Mysore signed an MoU with Dr. Ambedkar Chamber of Commerce and Forum of SC and ST Legislators and Parliamentarians for the Economic Empowerment of SC/STs in India, here on Friday. The objective is to implement various programmes to develop the leadership capacity and inculcating the sense of belonging amongst the SC/STs. The other objective is to make the rural women of SC/ST communities self-reliant through SHGs and to train and promote them.