The University of Mysore signed an MoU with Dr. Ambedkar Chamber of Commerce and Forum of SC and ST Legislators and Parliamentarians for the Economic Empowerment of SC/STs in India, here on Friday. The objective is to implement various programmes to develop the leadership capacity and inculcating the sense of belonging amongst the SC/STs. The other objective is to make the rural women of SC/ST communities self-reliant through SHGs and to train and promote them.
University of Mysore signs MoU
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.