University of Mysore sets the ball rolling for 100th convocation

The University of Mysore (UoM) has initiated grand plans for its historic 100th convocation in 2020. It wants to celebrate the occasion in a manner similar to the impressive centenary celebrations that took place on Manasagangotri campus three years ago.

With only a few universities in the country having hit 100, the university has set the ball rolling for the convocation by constituting a committee of experts to come up with the celebration plans.

One of the proposals that the university is considering is creating a special logo for the convocation, which is expected to be held between January 15 and March 31. The university wants to leave no stone unturned in making it exceptional, and a series of programmes has been planned throughout 2020 for commemorating the landmark convocation.

The university has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the chief guest on the occasion and is awaiting confirmation of dates from the Prime Minister’s Office. Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar met the Prime Minister a few months ago and urged him to grace the university on the occasion.

“We want to make the occasion memorable and are making arrangements. Developing a logo reflecting the university’s grand and glorious journey is also one such effort,” Prof. Kumar told The Hindu.

Many from this university have served as V-Cs of other universities. They shall be identified and specially invited for felicitation, he said.

After the convocation, the university has proposed to host special lectures throughout the year, as it did as part of the centenary celebrations in 2016. Eminent academicians and scientists will be invited to deliver lectures as part of he “100th convocation lectures series”. Prof. Kumar said talks by Nobel laureates were also planned and the committee has been asked to recommend the names of the laureates who could be invited for speaking at Crawford Hall.

Mr. Modi visited the Manasagangotri campus four years ago to inaugurate the Indian Science Congress hosted there. “I am planning to visit the PMO in the first week of January to find out the status of the university’s request,” Prof. Kumar said.