University of Mysore revises exam duration

November 21, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The University of Mysore (UoM), after consultation with the principals of first grade colleges, on Monday, resolved to alter the duration of writing the examination for undergraduate courses to two and half hours from two hours.

Under the National Education Policy, the duration of examination was reduced to two hours from three hours. However, different opinions were expressed during the Syndicate and Academic Council meetings on the reduction of time for writing the examination. The UoM was later asked to convene the meeting of principals and elicit their opinions on the exam duration.

In this connection, the principals’ meeting was held in Mysuru on Monday which was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) Prof. Rajashekar. Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. Gnanaprakash was present.

“Though the principals were divided in their opinions, the examination duration was revised to two and half hours instead of two hours in the interest of students. Many students had approached the university with an appeal for modifying the exam duration for two and half hours. Taking all factors into consideration, the exam duration was finalized after hectic consultations,” Prof. Gnanaprakash told The Hindu.

The Registrar said universities including Bangalore University have increased the exam duration to two and half hours from two hours for UG semester examination.

