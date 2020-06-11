Karnataka

University of Mysore ranked 27th in the country among varsities

First among State varsities in Karnataka

The University of Mysore was ranked 27th among all the varsities in the country and 47th among all educational institutions, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2020 which was announced on Thursday.

Among medical colleges, JSS Medical College figures in the top and has been ranked 20th in the country while the JSS Pharmacy Colleges at Ooty and Mysuru have been ranked 9th and 10th respectively.

The university, which was ranked 54th last year, improved its position mainly due to its focus on research in life sciences. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, said there were 5 parameters including teaching and learning, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach, and perception and the varsity had scored high on the teaching/learning parameter. “We are also ranked the highest among the State varsities in Karnataka.’

He said the Internal Quality Assurance Committee of the varsity was working hard to ensure quality and it was bearing results. The high ranking will also help the varsity to seek grants for additional research under various central schemes, Prof. Hemantha Kumar, added.

The JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research based in Mysuru also figures in the top 100 list and was ranked 33rd in the country. Among the engineering colleges, JSS Science and Technology University in Mysuru was ranked 132nd and National Institute of Engineering was ranked 175th out of 1071 participating institutes.

