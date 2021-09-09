University of Mysore ranked 19th among varsities

It is also ranked 34th overall in the country in the NIRF list

The University of Mysore has broken into the top league among the varsities and was ranked 19th in the country by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Government of India.

The NIRF list was announced on Thursday and the University of Mysore also has an overall ranking of 34th among all institutions.

The varsity was ranked 27th among all universities in the country in 2020 and had an overall ranking of 47th whereas it was ranked 54 among varsities in the country in 2019 with an overall ranking of 80.

Expressing his happiness over the rise in the ranking, G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, said that it was a result of the teaching-learning module and process and focus on research and publications.

The NIRF rankings are based on 5 parameters that includes teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The Vice-Chancellor said the varsity will further improve its position in the years ahead and has a blueprint laid out for its long-term growth. He said the varsity could also be eligible for increase in grants from the Government and the Ministry of Human Resource Development as it is among the universities to have sustained the rankings within top 50 for three consecutive years.

The varsity will offer engineering courses in specialised fields from this academic year, according to Prof. Hemantha Kumar and the focus will be on areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics.

The current ranking will also help the varsity to bolster its rating by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The NAAC team will be in the varsity to assess its strengths and weakness besides apprising itself of the academic activities, from next week.

The other university, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, is ranked 34th in the country and has an overall ranking of 54th. The JSS College of Pharmacy was ranked 9th in the country among the pharmacy colleges while the JSS Medical College was ranked 24th among medical colleges in the country. Likewise, the JSS Dental College was ranked 12th in the country.