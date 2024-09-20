University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, to host mega farm fair from September 21

The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, is all set to host the four-day mega farm fair aimed at introducing new farm technology to farmers and also to highlight and showcase indigenous successful models of farming.

Arrangements have been completed for the annual ‘Krishi Mela’ in which lakhs of people from across Karnataka and neighbouring States participate to know the latest in the farm sector. The event scheduled to be held from Saturday will showcase everything related to farming and allied activities.

In all, 150 hi-tech stalls and 214 economy stalls have been set up in around 500 acres of the university premises. During the mela, 110 agriculture machinery, 27 tractor and other heavy machinery will be on display, along with 28 food stalls for the benefit of visitors.

This year, Krishi Mela is being held with focus on ‘agricultural technologies for management of climate change’ and aims to provide one-stop solution to the emerging problems in agriculture thereby contributing to self-sufficiency in food production.

According to Vice-Chancellor of UAS, Dharwad, P.L. Patil, the prime attraction at the mela would becropping systems for climate change management, integrated crop management, biofertilisers and biopesticides, oilseeds, pulses and rabi crops technology. This apart, there will be rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge, natural and organic farming, soil conservation, hi-tech horticulture, fruits and flowers show, World of Insects, improved farm implements and Kisan drones. Focus has also been laid on agroforestry and fodder crops technologies, animal husbandry and livestock exhibition, value addition and secondary agriculture, and community science technology.

This year, the mela will also have a separate agri start-up pavilion to showcase start-ups that have ventured into farm technology.

Seed mela

The seed mela is another attraction through which the university distributes quality rabi seeds. The formal inauguration of the seed mela will be held on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. with Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti participating.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to inaugurate the Krishi Mela formally on Sunday at 11 a.m.

