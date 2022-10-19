University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot to work with agri-tech platform WayCool Foods to empower farmers

The collaboration would bring together a rich repository of 125+ crop specific PoPs under one platform, Outgrow App, making it easier for farmers to access the information at their fingertips

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 19, 2022 15:34 IST

A file photo of University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot (UHS-B).

WayCool Foods, a food and agri-tech platform, entered into a collaborative partnership with the University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot (UHS-B) to create awareness and support farmers in implementing Package of Practices (POPs).

The collaboration would bring together a rich repository of 125+ crop specific PoPs under one platform, Outgrow App, making it easier for farmers to access the information at their fingertips.

The partnership was aimed at nurturing the future talent pool in the agriculture sector by offering internship opportunities. As part of the MoU, students would also be offered training and a certification programme to become Outgrow Crop Advisors and Outgrow Network Partners.

Sendhil Kumar, Head of Outgrow & Farmer Engagement at Waycool, said, “UHS-B has built a large body of work that will benefit the farming community in a big way. Through this collaborative partnership, we want to bring in our technology edge and make the information accessible to farmers at the touch of a button. The AI based engagement platform, Outgrow, has the existing tech infrastructure. We want to enhance it with the addition of this PoP digitisation.”

Dr. T.B. Allolli, Registrar, University of Horticulture Sciences, Bagalkot, said, “We have joined hands with WayCool, which is reshaping the entire food and agri ecosystem in India. Our institutions’ rich work in the PoP space will now be available to all farmers across Karnataka, and India. Our students will get an opportunity to work with some of the best minds in the industry through this MoU.”

