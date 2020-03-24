University holds classes through live streaming

In yet another first, Sharnbasva University conducted classes for students online with the help of live streaming on Monday.

Registrar of the university Anilkumar Bidve took the initiative by motivating the teaching staff of all the departments in the university to use available live platforms to revive teaching activities which had come to a standstill for the past three weeks.

The classes were suspended three weeks ago as per the instructions of the State government as a precautionary measure to arrest the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Bidve said that on Sunday classes were conducted on a trial basis by about 200 teaching staff for about 1,800 students through live streaming and the entire exercise by the teachers was a success as uninterrupted teaching sessions were conducted much to the delight of the student community. The response from students was also very good.

On Monday, online live streaming of the classes started on time at 8 a.m. and the participation of students in all departments was very high.

Their response to online interactive classes was very good.