University extends last date to January 31 for MA admissions

January 08, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Akka Mahadevi Women’s University has extended the last date to January 31 for students to apply for vacant seats in MA in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Any girl student who has completed any graduate degree from any university in the State is eligible to apply.

The two-year course has print publishing and audio and video and broadcast facilities. The university provides a well-equipped library, multi-media laboratory, hostel and other facilities.

Fees are exempt for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students. Details can be had from the department on Ph: 9449182091, 9482248372 or 9844681398.

