University dept. submits report on sexual harassment case

June 09, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

It appears that Gulbarga University is trying to cover up an alleged sexual harassment case in which a guest lecturer of MBA Department sought sexual favours from a student over phone; a 23-minute audio clip of the conversation between the lecturer and the student recently went viral.

In-charge Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University V.T. Kamble has asked the Head of the MBA Department to submit a report about the incident. Shockingly, the department head has submitted a report stating that no such incident was reported in the MBA Department of the university.

Even the student has not complained about the incident to the university nor has she lodged a complaint with the police against the guest lecturer.