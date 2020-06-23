University College recognised oneamong top 200 colleges by NIRF

University College Mangaluru is among the top 200 colleges in the country as per a recently released National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by the Union Ministry of Human Resource.

The college has emerged as the only second college in the district and one among six colleges in the State to achieve the feat, said a release. St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, finds itself in the top 150 of the NIRF list, it said.

The second oldest among government colleges in the State, the University College celebrated its sesquicentennial (1868-2018) on February 6 this year. Located on around seven acres of land in Hampanakatte, the heart of the city, the college was considered as a constituent college of Mangalore University on March 7, 1993.

It was the only college from the State to get the heritage tag when the University Grants Commission (UGC) accorded heritage tag to 19 old colleges in the country to preserve their historical importance in 2016-17. The red building with laterrite stone walls was also called “red fort” and attracts onlookers with its Indo-Gothic style and Italian architecture.

University College also got the UGC recognition as a College with Potential Excellence (CPE) in 2017-18 and got ₹ 1.5 crore grant for various development works. The college offering education to more than 2,000 students got A grade from NAAC in 2016 for its quality education and infrastructure. The same year, it launched a unique free mid-day meal scheme for eligible students.