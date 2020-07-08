University College hosts webinar on artificial intelligence

MANGALURU

08 July 2020 08:09 IST

Digital world is not future but the present: Yadapadithaya

The Department of Computer Science of University College here recently organised a national-level webinar on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and a quiz competition.

Inaugurating the webinar, Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said that the digital world was not the future but the present. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning were important in day-to-day life, and during technological advancement, access to data and development has also increased, he said.

College principal M.A. Uday Kumar highlighted the new dimensions of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and also of data analysis. “In the period of globalisation to take quick quality decisions, artificial intelligence or similar technologies were needed,” he said.

Quiz competition

V. Priya Senan from SASSNDP Yogam College, Konni, Kerala, Parag A. Tamhankar from MES Abasaheb Garware College, Veerabhadrappa, University College Computer Science Department Head, Veerabhadrappa, Assistant Professor, Bharathi Pilar and Sharadha Bhat from Ankola Government First Grade College were resource persons. K. Sudheendra conducted the quiz competition.

Over 350 students, research scholars and professors from various States participated in the webinar.