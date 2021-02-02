KarnatakaBengaluru 02 February 2021 02:05 IST
Comments
University Bills passed
Updated: 02 February 2021 02:05 IST
The Legislative Assembly on Monday passed Bills related to the establishment of five private universities.
Bills related to New Horizon University, St. Joseph’s University, Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra University, Vidya Shilpa University, and Atriya University were passed.
The Bengaluru Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to rename it ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru,’ was also passed.
More In Karnataka
Read more...