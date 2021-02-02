Karnataka

University Bills passed

The Legislative Assembly on Monday passed Bills related to the establishment of five private universities.

Bills related to New Horizon University, St. Joseph’s University, Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra University, Vidya Shilpa University, and Atriya University were passed.

The Bengaluru Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to rename it ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru,’ was also passed.

