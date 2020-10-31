University announces awards

Gulbarga University has announced Rajyotsava awards to be conferred on scholars, writers and artists from the Kalyana Karnataka region. Lakshman Kounte, Subbarao Kulkarni, Eshwar M. Ingin, Basavaraj Pujar and M. Bheemasen Gaikwad, Kapil P. Humnabad, Vijayabhaskar Sedam, Shivaraj Shastri, Mallikarjun Kadkol, Siddarama Honkal and Vadiraj Vyasamudra have been selected for their Kannada books.

C.S. Ninganna (folklore), Gandhiji S. Molkeri and Hanumantappa Vallyapure (biography), Mahantappa Nandur (Vachana Sahitya), Mallikarjun Shetty (Social Science), Veera Hanuman (translation works), Kashinath Ambalagi (Hindi works), Abdul Rab Ustad (Urdu works), Shivanand Lengati (English works), Rajeshwari (Publisher), Siddaram Dadarao Vaghmore (flok artiste) will receive the award conferred by Gulbarga University.

Pallavi Humnabad, Daulatraya S. Desai, Mallamma G. Patil will be conferred with the award for their artwork. S. Nandini will receive an award for her works in the field of Science. All the winners would get ₹ 5,000 cash prize.

Writer Raghunath C.H. has won a gold medal and ₹ 5,000 cash prize, Renuka Ramanand the silver medal and ₹ 3,000 cash prize and Kanakraj Anarkatti will receive a bronze medal and ₹ 2,000 cash prize under the Jayateerth Rajapurohit Memorial Award for their achievements in the State-level competition.