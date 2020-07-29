Karnataka

‘Universities spreadinganti-national mindset’

In the guise of modernity and rationality, anti-national mindset is being spread in many Indian universities, remarked P.V. Krishna Bhat, Chancellor, Central University of Odisha, Koraput, here on Wednesday. He was delivered a speech on a webinar, addressing the graduates participating in the 30th convocation of Kuvempu University. Recently, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, he said, raised anti-national slogan on campus. “What does it show? What should we call these students, leading a lavish life in universities spending the common people’s money?” he asked. Further, he said this was not the scene only at JNU. Many universities had been spreading anti-national mindset in the name of modernity and rationality, he rued. Vice-Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa and others attended the programme, which was streamed live. Guests delivered their speeches online.

Jul 29, 2020 10:10:04 PM

