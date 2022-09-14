‘Universities should take up research to address problems in various fields’

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Vice-Chancellor Ramachandra Gowda with Ramesh Arvind, V. Ravichandar, and Akka Annapurna, who were given honorary doctorates, at the convocation of Rani Channamma University in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

“All universities should take up research and development to address problems in various fields. This will not only lead to economic development, but also community welfare,’’ said Tejaswi Kattimani, Vice-Chancellor of Central Tribal university of Andhra Pradesh, in Belagavi on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the convocation of Rani Channamma University.

“Academia seems to be moving away from laboratories. This trend should be reversed. Universities and colleges should be brought nearer to the laboratories. There is an urgent need to develop a sense of scientific temper, rational thinking, and spirit of inquiry among students. They should be motivated to take up research as a full time profession. Most of the national institutions like IIT, NITs, and Central universities are taking up research and development. However, they admit lesser number of students compared to State universities. In order to promote similar research in State universities, the Central government should release them more funds. India can progress using advancements in science and technology,’’ he said.

He expressed concern at the falling ground water tables across the country. ``However, the central government has initiated some schemes to replenish the aquifer,’’ he said.

RCU VC Ramachandra Gowda said that the university would shift to the new campus in Hire Bagewadi once the construction is complete. He said six boys hostels and four girls hostels would be completed under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Souharda hostel scheme. RCU was implementing NEP at every level. ``We are utilising the digilocker facility for storing educational documents,’’ he said. RCU was giving out 2434 post graduate degrees, 40,034 degrees, 13 PG diploma and 80 certificates to eligible students, he said.

Governor and Chancellor Thawar Chand Gehlot urged young graduates to join the task of nation building, by becoming entrepreneurs and concerned citizens.

The Governor presented honourary doctorates to Actor Ramesh Arvind, urban development expert Venkataraman Ravichandar, and Akka Annapurna seer of Basava Seva Pratishtana of Bidar.

Students Vidyavati Gudodagi, Deepika Chouhan, Dakshayini Walmiki, Tatyasab Dhabade, Goura Aneppanavar, Anuja Patil and Rasika Malai, Sanjivini Patil, Varsha Mardi, and Prerana Panalkar,

won gold medals. As many as 163 students got rank certificates.

Registrar M Hanumanthappa, registrar (evaluation) Shivanand Gornale, finance officer D N Patil, and others were present.

and others were present.

