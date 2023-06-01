Universities should develop a scientific temperament: Siddaramaiah

June 01, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said universities should not indulge in dividing the society due to lack of social thinking.

He held a discussion with the delegation of Vice Chancellors of various universities at the Home Office Krishna and expressed concern over universities deviating from their objectives.

“Our government is committed to strengthen higher education on a scientific basis. We will not accept anything other than this,” he said.

Universities should strive hard to ensure social values and social justice. Universities have the power to shape the future of the country more scientifically. If the universities are regressive against their true objectives, the future of the students and the country also becomes dark.

Vice-Chancellors Prof. Ashok Aluru of Madikeri University, Dr. B.K. Ravi of Koppal University, Prof. Deshpande of Bagalkote University, Dr. Jangamashetti of Haveri University, Prof. Biradar of Bidar University, Prof. Taranath of Hassan University, Vice-Chancellor of Chamarajanagar University Prof. Gangadhar were present.