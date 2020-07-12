Universities in Karnataka told to take a call on their exam timetables

Universities will be asked to take a call and frame their own examination timetables, keeping the safety of students in mind given the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

This was one of the decisions taken at a meeting convened by Karnataka State Higher Education Council last week. Vice-Chancellors of universities and Higher Education Department officials were part of the online meeting to discuss the modalities of the order issued by the University Grants Commission which stated that exams should be completed by the end of September.

During the meeting, most of the stakeholders stated that exams could be conducted only after physical contact classes were held for a minimum of two weeks. “Many of our students in rural areas have been unable to access the online classes we conducted. They will not be able to perform if we do not hold physical classes,” said the Vice-Chancellor of a State-run university.

However, sources said the department was not very keen on allowing classes to be conducted as there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in the State. “We are confident of conducting the exams while following physical distancing norms as the students will not have to interact with each other, but conducting classes might be a challenge,” a senior official said.

The exams were supposed to be held in June/July. Many student organisations have submitted memorandums stating that many students were unable to grasp the online lessons and would not be able to appear for the exam unless they attended physical contact classes.

All the universities will have to follow the Standard Operating Procedure approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.