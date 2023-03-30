Universities hold campaigns to promote voting among youngsters, including many first-time voters  

March 30, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Upon the directions of the Election Commission and in association with Electoral Literacy Clubs set up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), colleges and universities across the city have been holding campaigns in the last couple of months to push students, who are first-time voters, to get their voter ID cards. Some universities have also taken up initiatives to promote voting in the campus.

The Bangalore Central University (BCU) has been holding the campaign at all affiliated colleges from the last one-and-a-half months. It has also identified nodal officers at every college to help students register on the electoral roll.

“We invited representatives from all the affiliated colleges and held an orientation programme for the voter awareness campaign. Workshops and live demonstrations to guide students about the registration process have been happening at all affiliated colleges. In one of our workshops in which BBMP officers, election officers, on-campus students, affiliated colleges students, and faculty members took part, around 300 first-time voters registered on the same day,” said Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor, BCU.

Many universities are also encouraging their students to make use of the free time they get to register on the electoral roll. “We have been distributing pamphlets and making use of all the electronic billboards in our campuses to display election related messaging like “it is your right to vote” and the website that will lead them to the registration process. Since they arrive on campus in the morning and go home only by evening, we are providing them opportunities to register during their lunch break or after class hours,” said J. Surya Prasad, Vice-Chancellor, PES University.

St. Joseph’s University has set up a help desk on campus to help students use the election commission website and app to register. University officials said they got 780 first-time voters to register so far and the campaign is still going on.

First-time voters express excitement

Meanwhile, first-time voters said the chance to cast a vote has gotten them excited.

“I am excited to vote. I will cast my vote based on the service provided by the candidates to the residents of this constituency. I hope post elections, they give us good and clean infrastructure in our constituency,” said Sanjana Shekar, resident of Kathriguppe.

“I could not vote during the last elections even though I was eligible as my voters’ ID did not reach on time. This time, I got to know about the elections after seeing memes and news on social media. Road asphalting is going on everywhere, but I hope they continue to do such work even after elections,” said Keerthana M.S., resident of Basavanagudi.