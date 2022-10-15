Unity, love, and harmony are in Indian blood and cannot be eliminated: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader addressed a public rally in Ballari as the Bharat Jodo Yatra completed 1,000 kilometre, and slammed the BJP and the RSS for ‘divisive and hate politics’

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, D.K. Shivakumar, and Siddaramaiah at a public meeting organised to mark the completion of 1,000 km of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Ballari on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

The Congress leader addressed a public rally in Ballari as the Bharat Jodo Yatra completed 1,000 kilometre, and slammed the BJP and the RSS for ‘divisive and hate politics’

Unity, love, and harmony are the defining characters of the people of Karnataka and India and cannot be eliminated even if right-wing groups make attempts over the next 50 years to remove them, said Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi.

He was addressing a massive public rally in Ballari in North Karnataka as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, which on Saturday completed 1,000 kilometre of 3,570-km march launched in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on September 07, 2022.

Launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and right-wing outfits for what he called “divisive and hate politics”, Mr. Gandhi said they were dividing the country and making it weaker.

‘Attack on the country’

“What the RSS and BJP are indulging in is not patriotism. It is an attack on the country. People of different castes, religions, languages and age-groups are walking with us in Bharat Jodo Yatra for the last one month. Nowhere have we seen hate and violence. It is not just a yatra but a way of thinking about unity, love, and harmony. It is the thought of Karnataka and India. It is the thought that Basavanna, Ambedkar, and Narayan Guru advocated and I have seen that it is in your blood. It cannot be removed even if they [RSS, BJP] and other right-wing groups make attempts to do so over the next 50 years,” Mr. Gandhi said.

On unemployment, price rise

Highlighting the constantly rising unemployment in the country, Mr. Gandhi said that none of the students and youths that he met and interacted with during the yatra in the last one month had any hope of getting decent jobs after completing their studies.

“Narendra Modi had promised 2 crore jobs every year. He was supposed to generate 16 crore jobs in the last eight years. But 14 crore people have lost their jobs in the period. The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing. You are hit by unemployment on the one side and by price rise on the other,” Mr. Gandhi said.

‘Jobs being sold’

Referring to the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka, Mr. Gandhi said that those who could pay ₹80 lakh, would get PSI posts.

“The government jobs in cooperative banks, universities, and other government departments are being sold. If you have enough money, you can buy a government job. If you don’t, you will have to remain unemployed through your life. Because of rampant corruption, the BJP government in Karnataka is infamously called the 40% government,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Diversion of funds

Mr. Gandhi also termed the BJP government in the State as “anti-SCs/STs” and alleged that the government had diverted ₹8,000 crore meant for the development and welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to other purposes.

Recalling the constitution of Justice Nagamohan Das Commission by the previous Congress government, Mr. Gandhi demanded the current BJP government immediately implement the Commission’s recommendation of increasing the reservation quota to SCs and STs without making any excuses.

Leaders from across India

Congress leaders from across India, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijay Singh, and Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, were present at the event.