United to seek ST tag for the community, say Kuruba leaders

Former CM Siddaramaiah refused to attend the meet

A convention of Kuruba leaders held here on Tuesday resolved to sink their political differences and affiliations to secure ST status for the community.

It was attended by Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development K.S. Eshwarappa, A.H.Vishwanath, MLC, religious leaders representing the community and others.

But former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was conspicuous by his absence and had even questioned the need for a convention as the BJP was in power in both the State and the Centre. He had argued on Monday that all it will take is a notification and yet the BJP leaders are organising a ‘struggle’’ and dubbed it as a “RSS conspiracy’’ to divide the community. This did not go unanswered and Mr. Vishwanath batted for the RSS and said that neither was it a banned organisation nor was it anti-national.

Speakers exhorted the community members to cast aside their political differences and work for the common cause. Mr. Eshwarappa aired his dilemma over joining the struggle and said that he always believed and espoused the cause of Hindutva. But the religious leaders allayed all apprehensions and pointed out that Kurubas were also Hindus and his joining the struggle would not amount to being antithetical to his political ideology or views, said Mr. Eshwarappa.

He refuted suggestions that RSS had a role in organising the conventionor was behind the agitation to secure ST tag for Kurubas. “There are people who have asked me to resign as Minister and join the struggle but I wish to stay in the Cabinet and send a message to the leadership of the genuineness of the demand’’, said Mr. Eshwarappa.

Sri Eshwaranandapuri of Hosadurga Mutt said the struggle to secure ST status for Kurubas has gained momentum and will gain traction irrespective of anyone not joining it. He vowed to take out a padayatra from Kaginele to Bengaluru in support of the demand.

Mr. Vishwanath said reservation helped the rise of Valmiki community which has now 15 legislators and 3 MPs as their representatives and similar status was due for Kurubas as well for the community’s socio-economic and political growth.