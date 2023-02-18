ADVERTISEMENT

United Hospital’s free health camp today

February 18, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Vikram Siddareddy, Chairman and Managing Director of United Hospital. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

As part of its 11th anniversary celebrations, United Hospital, leading accident, trauma and critical care centre in Kalyana Karnataka, is going to organise a free health camp at its premises in Kalaburagi on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In a media note, Vikram Siddareddy, Chairman and MD of United Hospital, said expert doctors and specialists would personally examine the patients in the camp and added that various blood tests, CT Scan, ECGs, X-Ray, Ultrasound Scans, BMI and other diagnostic services would be provided for free.

“Medicines, if prescribed by the doctors, would also be provided by the hospital for free. Thousands of people have benefitted from the free health camps we organised on the foundation day of United Hospital every year in the past. I request the people in and around Kalaburagi to make use of this year’s camp too,” Dr. Siddareddy said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US