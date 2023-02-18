HamberMenu
United Hospital’s free health camp today

February 18, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Vikram Siddareddy, Chairman and Managing Director of United Hospital. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

As part of its 11th anniversary celebrations, United Hospital, leading accident, trauma and critical care centre in Kalyana Karnataka, is going to organise a free health camp at its premises in Kalaburagi on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In a media note, Vikram Siddareddy, Chairman and MD of United Hospital, said expert doctors and specialists would personally examine the patients in the camp and added that various blood tests, CT Scan, ECGs, X-Ray, Ultrasound Scans, BMI and other diagnostic services would be provided for free.

“Medicines, if prescribed by the doctors, would also be provided by the hospital for free. Thousands of people have benefitted from the free health camps we organised on the foundation day of United Hospital every year in the past. I request the people in and around Kalaburagi to make use of this year’s camp too,” Dr. Siddareddy said.

