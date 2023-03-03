United Hospital to offer Women’s Day Health Package

March 03, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As part of its International Women’s Day celebrations, the United Hospital, a leading accident, trauma and critical care centre, has planned to issue a Special Women’s Day Health Package to offer discounted diagnostic services for women.

In a media note released on Friday, Veena Siddareddy, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Director of the hospital, said that the diagnostic package was designed to cover the most common health issues that women face in their day-to-day lives the investigations of RBS, CBC, TSH, Total Cholesterol, SGOT, SGPT, Blood Urea, Serum Creatinine, and USG Abdomen & Pelvis Screening apart from diet advice and consultation with highly experienced and expert doctors.

“The total cost of the complete package is just ₹499. The package would be launched on the occasion of Women’s Day at the United Hospital in Kalaburagi and will be valid till April 10, 2023,” she said and appealed to the women of Kalaburagi and surrounding districts to make use of this opportunity.