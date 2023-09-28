United Hospital to offer free, discounted cardiac services during Heart Week in Kalaburagi

September 28, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As part of its World Heart Day celebrations on Friday, United Hospital in Kalaburagi has planned to organise a Heart Week from October 1 to October 5 at its facility here.

In a media note released on Thursday, chairman and managing director of the hospital Vikram Siddareddy said that the hospital will offer ECG, blood pressure and blood sugar tests and cardiovascular consultation free during the Heart Week.

“As part of our sustained efforts to serve the people, we are going to organise Heart Week in the first week of October. Cardiovascular consultation, apart from ECG, blood pressure and blood sugar tests, will be offered free to all cardiac patients during the Heart Week. Other cardiovascular tests will be offered at 50% discounted rates, if advised by consultants. I appeal to the people to make use of the opportunity and get screened at the hospital between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on any day during the Heart Week,” Dr. Siddareddy said.

Pointing to the superior infrastructure and equipment available in the hospital to handle a broad spectrum of heart-related cases, Dr. Siddareddy said that the hospital has an advanced catheterisation lab for performing angiograms and angioplasties, as well as cutting-edge heart-lung machines and other essential equipment for both adult and paediatric open-heart surgeries, apart from having well-equipped Intensive Cardiac Care Unit (ICCU).

“All the facilities for cardiac ailments like emergency treatment for heart attack in the form of primary angioplasty, angiogram, both coronary and peripheral, pacemaker implantation, electrophysiology (EP) study and valve treatments are available round the clock,” Dr. Siddareddy said and added that the hospital will offer heart treatment free for patients holding BPL and Ayushman cards.

Senior cardiologists of the hospital Basavaprabhu Amarkhed and Arun Kumar Haridas put smoking, obesity, stress, uncontrolled blood pressure, unregulated blood sugar levels and poor dietary habits as the primary risk factors for heart attacks and called upon people to prioritise a healthy and balanced diet, engage in regular physical activity, quit smoking and alcohol consumption, diligently manage blood pressure and blood sugar levels and maintain regular follow-ups with heart specialists to minimise the risk of heart problems.

