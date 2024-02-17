United Hospital to conduct free heart check-up camp on its 12th anniversary

February 17, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

United Hospital, a leading healthcare provider in the Kalyana Karnataka region, has planned to celebrate its 12th anniversary by conducting a free heart check-up camp on Monday.

Addressing a media conference at the hospital on Saturday, Vikram Siddareddy, Chairman and Managing Director of United Hospital, said that a dedicated heart check-up camp was planned as a sophisticated cath lab was added to the hospital in last year.

“We normally conduct mega health camps on February 19 every year to celebrate the hospital’s anniversary. However, this year we are conducting an exclusive heart check-up camp as a world-class cath lab was added to United Hospital last year. All the tests will be done for free. If the doctors advise, even the coronary angiogram will also be done free of cost on the day,” Mr. Siddareddy said calling upon the people to make use of the opportunity.

As per the information he provided, various tests and examinations such as ECG, ECHO scan, fasting sugar, lipid profile and Hba1c would be done and cardiology and diet consultations will be offered free of cost between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Dr. Siddareddy added that the hospital also planned to have workshops and training sessions on Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for common people and Basic cardiopulmonary life support (BCLS) for medical professionals on February 24 and 25.

“Qualified trainers certified by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences will conduct the training sessions. As many as 100 people a day would be trained in CPR and 30 medical professionals a day in BCLS. CPR and BCLS play a crucial role in saving lives during emergencies,” he said.

Recalling the 12-year eventful journey of the United Hospital, Dr. Siddareddy said that the hospital which was started in 2012 as a small facility with just 24 beds, emerged as a leading healthcare provider in the region by incorporating the most advanced technologies and dedicated professionals.

“United Hospital, which is known for its excellence in the area of accident trauma and critical care, is now equipped with a sophisticated cath lab with which we can handle all heart-related ailments. Emergency angioplasty, coronary angiogram, angioplasty (stenting), peripheral angiogram and angioplasty, pacemaker implantation (permanent and temporary), arrhythmia treatment (ICD, EP study, RF ablation), cardiac catheterization, device and coil closure of congenital heart defects and Intra Aortic Balloon Pump are all available in our hospital. Any critical heart issue could be addressed here,” he said.

United Hospital Director and senior ophthalmologist Veena Siddareddy, cardiologists Basavaprabhu Amarkhed and Arun Kumar Haridas, Maxillofacial Surgeon Udupi Krishna Joshi, orthopaedic surgeon Raju Kulkarni, intensivist Sudarshan Lakha and general surgeon Mohammed Abdul Baseer were present.