United Hospital celebrates anniversary with free heart camp

February 19, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

United Hospital, a leading multi-specialty hospital in the Kalyana Karnataka region, celebrated its 12th anniversary by conducting a free heart check-up camp here on Monday.

Police Commissioner Chetan R. inaugurated the camp and commended the hospital for its pro-people approach in celebrating its anniversary.

“United Hospital has adopted advanced technologies and emerged as a leading healthcare provider in the region. It is commendable that the hospital is celebrating a milestone, its 12th anniversary, by offering free heart check-up and heartcare consultations. The employees in the hospital are also very kind and patient-friendly. Their response to any health-related query is kind and impressive,” he said, congratulating the hospital and its staff for completing 12 years.

Chairman and Managing Director of United Hospital Vikram Siddareddy said that the hospital, which started as a small facility with just 24 beds on February 19, 2012, has not only grown into a big 150-bed facility in the last 12 years but also emerged as the most sought-after healthcare provider in the region incorporating the most advanced technologies and most experienced medical professionals from time to time.

“We conducted mega health camps on February 19 every year to celebrate the hospital’s anniversary. However, this year we are conducting an exclusive heart check-up camp as the hospital saw a major expansion towards heartcare by adding a sophisticated cath lab. In this camp, all heart-related tests and consultations will be free. Even the cath lab procedures such as angiograms are being offered free for patients during the camp,” Dr. Siddareddy said.

By the end of the day, 870 patients were screened in the camp. Blood tests and ECG were done for all patients. ECO test was done for 90 patients and coronary angiogram was advised for 30 patients.

Later, Dr. Siddareddy said that coronary angiogram procedure advised for 30 patients who participated in the camp will also be done free in the next few days.