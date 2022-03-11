‘Unique university’ sought for Chamarajanagar

Expert panel recommends 100-acre land and ₹100 cr. grant for its overall development

Even as the concept on how the model universities announced in the recent Budget are going to be established is yet to be discussed at the government level, one of the model universities proposed in Chamarajnagar is likely to be “unique” considering the recommendations made by the expert committee.

Chamarajanagar, one of the backward districts in Karnataka, was among seven districts where the model universities have been proposed for catering to the higher education needs of the people. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the setting up of model universities in Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Bidar, Koppal, Bagalkot, and Haveri.

What has been announced in the Budget is that the proposed universities would function with minimal infrastructure and manpower, maximising the use of information technology (IT) for their overall functioning, in the educationally backward districts. This indicates that the universities must be smarter.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, who headed the expert committee set up by the government for studying the feasibility of setting up a university in Chamarajanagar, told The Hindu that the committee had recommended developing it different from other State universities.

“We had recommended introducing courses with focus on the region and its strengths. The district has tribals and therefore we suggested courses with emphasis on their cultures, lifestyle and so on. Along with courses in emerging areas, courses on tribal studies can make it different,” he said.

Prof. Kumar said the committee had recommended setting aside a sum of ₹100 crore for the university which can be released in the years ahead for the university’s development.

Chamarajanagar comes under University of Mysore (UoM) and Kodagu under Mangalore University. Chamarajanagar PG centre is the UoM’s third campus, and the first grade colleges in the district – government and private – are affiliated to the UoM. The PG campus is spread over 54 acres on the Mysore-Chamarajanagar road near Chamarajanagar town. The UoM offers 10 courses on campus.

“We have recommended establishing the university on a 100-acre campus for its planned expansion with buildings for housing departments, hostels, labs and so on. The PG centre can be retained but a larger piece of land was useful for building a university with a clear vision for the next 25 years. The UGC awards 12(B) status after a strict scrutiny. The committee sought to know the availability of land with the district administration,” the VC recalled.

The expert committee recommending a full-fledged university on the PG campus of University of Mysore (UoM) in Chamarajanagar submitted its report in August 2021.

The announcement of seven model universities comes in the wake of the government’s purported plans of having universities in every district for improving the functioning and supervision of degree colleges.

In his budget, the CM suggested maximum utilisation of IT without additional requirement of manpower to make the proposed universities different from conventional universities. The facilities available in the PG centres have to be used by these universities and the annual recurring expenditure would be ₹2 crore each.