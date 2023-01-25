Unique R-Day in Mysuru: Flag hoisting in 44 lake environs

January 25, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

It will be a unique Republic Day celebration on Thursday as the national tricolor will be hoisted in the environs of 44 lakes across Mysuru district. These lakes were restored under MGNREGA as part of the Amrut Sarovar scheme.

On August 15 last year, the national flag was hoisted at 21 lakes in the district. On the same lines, the Republic Day celebrations will be organised at 44 lakes that have been recently restored to their original glory. The celebrations are aimed at spreading the message of conserving water.

The lakes located at various villages covering the district were restored for improving groundwater.

As a part of the Save Water Campaign, the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat carried forward the initiative of restoring the lakes. Along with 33 lakes whose restoration was nearing completion, the ZP added 11 more in view of R-Day. The ZP aims to spread the message of water conservation on R-Day, said ZP CEO B.R. Poornima.

After the flag hoisting, a drawing competition for students of schools and colleges will be organized on the lake environs, on the subject of importance of waterbodies. Besides, tree planting and a shramadhan will be conducted.

Last year, the ZP was given the target of rejuvenating 79 lakes by December. The task was entrusted to the ZP in April and nearly 19 lakes were rejuvenated in a short span of time. The environs of these lakes are sporting a new look because of the restoration and tree planting.

Under Amrit Sarovar, each district was given the target of rejuvenating 75 traditional water bodies – symbolic of 75th Independence Day. The ZP was told by the State government to ensure at least 15 lakes are rejuvenated by August 15 so as to celebrate the occasion in a special manner.

Acting on the government’s directive, Ms. Poornima gave her staff the task of rejuvenating 59 lakes by the end of 2022. Despite torrential rains, the work was carried out under MGNREGA to rejuvenate the lakes and recharge the groundwater. The idea under the initiative was to ensure water security in rural areas and prevent water scarcity in future.

Importantly, saplings have been planted around all lakes to give strength to the bund, and maintain an ecological balance. The ZP has taken steps to prevent the encroachment of lakes and to spread awareness among locals on the need to maintain cleanliness and hygiene around the rejuvenated lakes.