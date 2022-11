November 17, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

Former MLA M.K.Somashekar of the Congress along with a few party workers held a unique protest to draw the attention of the authorities to the pothole-ridden roads of Mysuru, on Thursday. The former MLA and his supporters filled up many of the potholes to drive home the point that the authorities are apathetic to public issues.