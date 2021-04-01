MYSURU

A unique programme to promote book reading among doctors started by a small group of doctors from JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) about four years ago is slowly gaining popularity among medical professionals.

The JSS DIAL (Doctors Interested in Alternative Learning) Book Talk, which started on the occasion of Doctors’ Day in 2017, has today become a platform for medical professionals, faculty and students of medicine to meet, connect and share views and insights on literature.

As part of the JSS DIAL Book Talk, which is held periodically, doctors, faculty and students of medicine meet and discuss a book they have read and share their respective learnings from the books of their choice.

The institutional book talk has now been opened to all medical colleges across India and the last edition of JSS DIAL Book Talk held on March 30 saw more than 80 participants discuss 10 books. “Due to requests, the book talk is now held simultaneously in online and offline mode with safety measures due to the pandemic,” said Kishor M., Associate Professor of Psychiatry, JSSAHER, who is also the Chairperson of Faculty Training Task Force of Indian Psychiatric Society.

More than 80 doctors discussed 10 books taken up by the participants at the talk on Tuesday between 2.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The books discussed included What are you doing with your life? by Jiddu Krishnamurthy that was presented by JSS Medical College Studet Akuti Khanna, The twelve week fitness project by Rujuta Diwekar, presented by Sunil Kumar, and Ikigai – The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia that was presented by Dean and Principal of JSS Medical College Basavanagowdappa, who was also chief guest.

Dr Sudha Murty’s House of Cards that revolves around contemporary issues in medical practices and values was presented by Dr. Kishor.

Dr. Kishor pointed out that doctorspractice with constant learning and interact with complexities arising from the biological, social, psychological, legal, political and economic world around them. “There is a need to constantly broaden understanding beyond medical textbooks so that we are enriched, inspired and remain humane,” he said.

“This alternative learning can be through many means and mostly importantly through literature because literary works can be timeless capsules and varied experiences of wisdom, of insight, of perspectives, of vision and so on,” he said.

Thus, considering that books on various topics can be a source of continuous learning for doctors, a group of JSS Medical College faculty had pooled all their books to create an exclusive library of about 700 books for common usage among the members, who are part of the JSS DIAL initiative.