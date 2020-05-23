Karnataka

Unions oppose new work rule

Employees’ unions of PSUs in Bengaluru opposed the new 10-hour daily work rule and will not follow it, said Suryadevara Chandrashekar, convener of Joint Action Force of PSUs in Bengaluru. The State government notified the new norms for factory workers for the next three months, until August 21. It stipulates that production units should work 10 hours a day and 60 hours a week, adding two hours a day and 12 hours a week.

“We condemn it,” Mr. Chandrashekar said, adding that his own employer, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., had not adopted the rule. “On behalf of HAL Employees' Association, All India HAL Trade Unions Coordination Committee and the Joint Action Front of Bengaluru-based PSUs, we oppose this order,” he said. He is the chief convener of the coordination committee of HAL trade unions.

The other PSU major Bharat Electronics Ltd also has 8-hour shifts, which have been cut by an hour for the sake of COVID-19-related practices.

