Unions call for industrial strike against increasing work hours

March 02, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the proposed amendments brought to Factories Act contravenes the 1919 ILO convention, the Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU), representing 11 trade unions, have called for an industrial strike across the State on March 23 in protest against the amendments. The unions have said that the amendments are being brought unilaterally and without consultation.

While the trade unions are set to submit a memorandum to the State government to withdraw the amendments on March 8, they will also serve the notice of strike.

The proposed amendments to the Factories Act that was cleared in the State legislature during the Budget session last week, increases the working hours from 9 hours to 12 hours in a day and allows women to work in night shifts. Besides, it increases the interval for rest from 5 hours to 6 hours.

In the middle of COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, the State government had attempted to increase work hours from 9 hours to 10 hours through an ordinance for a period of three months. This was, however, challenged in the High Court. Subsequently, the government had withdrawn the ordinance.

“The amendments proposed to Factories Act by the State Government are designed towards greater exploitation of the workers. Women workers will be forced into night shifts in exploitative and unsafe conditions such as in the garment sector,” a JCTU note said. Further, it said that the increase in working hours is a highly retrograde measure and attempts to push workers back to the colonial era when workers were forced to work for 14 hours a day.

Pointing out that across the world the trend is to reduce working hours and increase employment, the JCTU said that these measures to increase the working and overtime hours will impede fresh employment in factories. “These unilateral measures without any consultation with the trade unions are a complete betrayal of the social contract by the government and are in direct contravention of the ILO Convention No 1, Hours of Work (Industry), 1919, which has been ratified by India,” it added.