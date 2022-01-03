Union Minister visits Yettinahole project site

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy, on Monday, visited the Yettinahole project site in Sakleshpur and inspected the progress of the work. The project is meant to provide 24 tmc ft. of water for residents of districts including Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Tumakuru by diverting the west-flowing streams in the Western Ghats.

Speaking to presspersons, the Minister said parts of his Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency would also benefit from the project. Sira and Pavagada taluks, which fall under his constituency, had been allocated 0.8 tmc ft. each. “The State Government has taken enough care to execute the project. The officers should ensure it is completed as soon as possible and the people were provided with water”, he said.

Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited chairman S.R. Gowda, former MLA H.M.Vishwanath and officers were present.