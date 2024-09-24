Union Minister V. Somanna to visit Shivamogga tomorrow

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna will visit Shivamogga to review the railway projects in the district on Thursday.

Mr. Somanna will inspect the construction of the bridge on National Highway 57 near Shikaripur Yard and then reach Koteganguru where the coaching terminal is being constructed.

The Minister will hold a meeting with elected representatives and railway officials at Zilla Panchayat Bhavan in the city. Member of Parliament B.Y. Raghavendra and others will accompany him.

In a press release, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member Mr. Raghavendra said that he would appeal to the Union Minister to speed up the works related to the district during his visit. The construction of a new line connecting Shivamogga-Shikaripur-Ranebennur, the coaching depot and terminal station at Kotegangur, and a and the doubling of track between Shivamogga and Biruru would be among the projects that require the Minister’s attention.

He assured that he would also request additional trains for Shivamogga during the meeting.

