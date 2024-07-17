Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna has approved the construction of five Railway Over Bridges (RoB) in Tumakuru district of Karnataka. The Ministry of Railways has issued an order for these projects, which are set to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the district.

The Ministry has sanctioned the construction of the five RoBs at an estimated total cost of ₹350 crore. The entire expenditure for these projects will be borne by the Railway Department, with no financial contribution required from the government of Karnataka.

The RoB between Kyatsandra Station and Maidala Gate (LC 35) is estimated to cost ₹57.3 crore.

The Baddihalli Gate near the Fire Station (LC 38) project is expected to cost ₹89.03 crore.

The Battawadi Gate (LC 39) RoB project will require ₹97.69 crore.

The Hareyur Road (Mallasandra Gate) (LC 46) RoB is projected to cost ₹55.99 crore.

The Nittur Railway Station on Tumakuru-Mysuru Road (LC 58) RoB will cost ₹50.57 crore.

The Minister, who represents Tumakuru in the Lok Sabha, highlighted that these projects are aimed at improving road safety and ensuring smoother traffic movement in the district.