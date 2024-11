S.E. Sudheendra, Chairman, Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board, called on Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi on November 11.

During the discussion, Mr. Sudheendra urged the Minister to include KSBDB as a member in the National Bioenergy Co-Ordination Committee. He also appealed to the Minister to appoint the Board as a nodal agency for the petroleum and gas ministry.

