Union Minister tells Karnataka to complete Jal Jeevan Mission in time-bound manner

Bengaluru

13 July 2021 15:49 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appraises Union Minister about progress in Karnataka

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on July 13 directed Karnataka to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in a time-bound manner.

He reviewed implementation of JJM in Karnataka, along with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Under JJM, the Centre intends to provide functional household taps (FHTCs) to 15.70 crore rural households by 2024.

The Centre aims to stress upon the functionality of the scheme along with creating the facility. Mr. Shekhawat suggested providing FHTCs in aspirational districts, Raichur and Yadgir, on priority and also ensure quality of water.

Mr. Yediyurappa appraised the Union Minister about the progress of JJM in Karnataka. The State government aims to provide 55 Litres per Capita per Day potable water to 91.19 lakh rural households through FHTCs.

Under the scheme, Karnataka intends to provide FHTCs to 25.17 lakh households in 2021-22, to 27.15 lakh households in 2022-23 and to cover the remaining 10.72 lakh households by December 2023, the Chief Minister said.

The State Cabinet has approved the multi-village scheme, estimated to cost ₹2,000 crore, for Raichur district. The scheme is being planned for Yadgir district too, he said.