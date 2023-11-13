Union Minister takes police officer to task for harassing party worker

November 13, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi took a police officer to task in front of BJP workers here on Sunday for what is being said harassing a youth from Dharwad.

Ravi Gollar, a resident of Dharwad, had come to the Union Minister’s residence on Sunday along with his family members seeking justice as he was being harassed for being a BJP worker.

Following the complaint, Police Inspector of Dharwad Town Police Station Kadadevarmath was called to the Minister’s residence on Sunday.

On his arrival, the Minister sought to know why Ravi Gollar was being harassed and why he was thrashed by Mr. Kadadevarmath. Mr. Joshi sought to know whether he had any right to do so.

The Union Minister even said that if Ravi Gollar had done anything wrong, the Police Inspector should have filed a case and taken action instead of beating him up.

Mr. Joshi said that he will be forced to stage a protest in front of the Police Commissioner’s office and also launch a legal battle in connection with the incident. He even said that he will write to the Human Rights Commission on the issue.

Condemned

Meanwhile, a video of the Union Minister taking the official to task has gone viral on the social media leading to criticism from Opposition party leaders.

Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath has taken exception to Mr. Joshi’s action and said that if at all any police officer has committed a wrong, action should be initiated as per law instead of insulting a government officer in front of party workers.

He has said that the Union Minister should not insult police officials, who strive to maintain law and order, for gaining political mileage. Mr. Ullagaddimath has demanded that the Union Minister apologise for his action and mend his ways.

The former Chairman of Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) and Congress leader Nagesh Kalburig has condemned the action of the Union Minister and said that it is natural for the Police Inspector to summon history-sheeters to the police station ahead of festivals and warn them of severe action in case they are found involved in unlawful activities.

If the Union Minister insults a police inspector for taking action against a history-sheeter, what message will it send to society, he has sought to know. Mr. Kalburgi has said that such action will lower the morale of the police.