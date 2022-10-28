Union Minister takes initiative to paint government schools, colleges in Karnataka

A file photo of the Government Higher Primary School in Begur near Kalghatagi in Dharwad, Karnataka. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said “Under this initiative, we would be painting only those school and college buildings that are intact.” | Photo Credit: For representation only

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has taken the initiative to paint government schools and colleges in his parliamentary constituency in Karnataka

Addressing mediapersons in Hubballi on October 28, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the initiative would be carried out with the involvement of individuals, organisations, non-governmental organisations, past students and teachers, self-help groups, temple committee, and any other interested groups.

Mr. Joshi said Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency has 1,177 government schools and colleges. They would be painted under an initiative titled as ‘Bannadarpane’ for which JSW Paints has offered paints and brushes to ‘Kshamatha Samsthe’, an organisation promoted by the Union Minister, to carry out the programme.

The Union Minister said that the initiative is aimed at involving the general public in the maintenance of the schools and colleges in their respective localities and villages. The programme would be formally inaugurated at Hara Bhat School in Kundagol on October 29.

Mr. Joshi said that 153 classrooms, 123 smart classes, 282 hi-tech toilets and 10,000 desks had been provided in the constituency through various CSR initiatives. In addition, there is a plan to construct 100 hi-tech anganwadis and nearly 500 more classrooms in the constituency.

“Everyone is invited to be part of the initiative. They will have to register with Kshamatha Samsthe by giving details and providing a copy of the Aadhaar card,” he said.

“Under this initiative, we would be painting only those school and college buildings that are intact,” he said.

He claimed that many schools had been damaged during the recent rains. He would try to get CSR funds for repair of the same.