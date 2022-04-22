Union Minister stresses development of Raichur under aspirational districts scheme

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has suggested to officers to complete the targets fixed in the sectors by extending coordination each others..

He was chairing a review meeting held in Raichur on Friday.

Mr. Joshi said Raichur district was chosen by NITI Aayog as an aspirational district among 112 in the country to take up development works in the selected sectors. “To improve needs in health, education, agriculture sectors, and mainly prevent malnutrition, the Government was spending crores. However, officers should find local resources and use them by convincing the public while implementing projects,” he said.

Venkatrao Nadagowda, MLA, complained that ₹2.06 crore grants released by the Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund was not utilised from one year to provide nutrition food to children suffering from malnutrition.

Responding to him, Noor Zahara Khanum, Chief Executive Officer, said CSR fund was utilizing to provide nutritious food to needy children as it was planned to distribute food prepared by a medical college in Davanagere.

The Union Minister assured to talk with the Government and try to get additional grant if officers convinced the necessity. The assurance came when the MLA requested him to get more grants to prevent malnutrition which is high in Raichur district compared to other districts.

Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, District In charge Minister, Sanganna Karadi and Raja Amareshwar Nayak, MP’s, Shivaraj Patil, Basanagowda Daddal, Venkatrao Nadagowda, Chandrasekhar Nayak, Deputy Commissioner, Noor Zahar Khanum, CEO, B. Nikhil, Superintendent of Police, and others were present.