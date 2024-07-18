Union Minister Somanna visits Hassan, Chikkamagaluru

Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna visited Hassan and Chikkamagaluru on Thursday and reviewed the progress of railway works in both places, along with senior officers of South Western Railway and officers of the district administration.

The Minister reviewed the ongoing infrastructure projects at Hassan and Chikkamagaluru railway stations. Both the stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

In a meeting with officers in Hassan, the minister reviewed the progress of the new broad gauge alignment project between Chikkamagaluru and Hassan via Belur. The initial phase of the work connecting Chikkamagaluru and Hadihalli (9 km) had begun with an expenditure of ₹133.75 crore, and it would be completed by the end of 2024. In the second phase, the work would be completed between Hadihalli and Belur (13 km) at a cost of ₹190 crore. The third and final phase of the project would connect Belur and Hassan, with an estimated expenditure of ₹748.85 crore.

The minister visited Hadihalli railway station in Chikkamgaluru district and inspected the construction of the station building.

Hassan MP Shreyas Patel, Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama C., and other officers attended the meeting in Hassan. Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivasa Poojari, DRM of Mysuru Division Shilpi Agarwal, Principal Chief Commercial Manager Satya Prakash Shastri, and other officers were present during the visit to Chikkamagaluru.

