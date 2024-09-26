Union Minister Somanna inspects railway works in Shivamogga, holds meeting with officers

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna has said the railway coaching terminal being built at Koteganguru near Shivamogga will be completed by 2026.

He spoke to journalists during his visit to the construction site on Thursday. The coaching terminal that contains platforms and stabling lines is being constructed on 74 acres of land at a cost of ₹80 crore. The Minister said he has instructed the agency that has bagged the contract to complete the work by 2026.

Once the terminal was ready, the Minister said introducing new trains to Shivamogga would be easy. “We will try to bring the Vande Mataram train to Shivamogga as well. The infrastructure facility will create job opportunities for the local people,” he informed the media.

Regarding the railway line connecting Shivamogga and Ranebennur via Shikaripur, the Union Minister said that the acquisition of land in Shivamogga district was almost complete. Around 600 acres of land were yet to be acquired in Haveri district. “I have instructed the Deputy Commissioners in both the districts to complete the process so that the work could be taken up at the earliest,” he said.

Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra appealed to the Minister to speed up the works in the district and complete them within the stipulated deadline. Legislators S.N. Channabasappa, Bharathi Shetti, Balkish Banu, Dhananjay Sarji, and others were present.

The Union Minister also held a meeting with officers on the pending works at Zilla Panchayat in Shivamogga.

