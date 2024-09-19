Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje says Karnataka facing ‘undeclared emergency’

Coming down heavily on the Congress government after FIRs were filed against her and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday alleged that Karnataka is in a state of “undeclared emergency”.

She told presspersons here that her party would continue to fight against the government’s alleged “appeasement politics”.

FIRs have been registered against Ms. Karandlaje and Mr. Ashok on the charge of sharing “false information” on social media in connection with the recent violence in Nagamangala town in Mandya district.

“There is a kind of undeclared emergency in Karnataka. FIRs are being registered against BJP parliamentarians and legislators continuously. For the first time in the history of the State, FIRs have been registered against the Leader of the Opposition and a Central Minister, also against Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. It looks like questioning the government is our crime. This government is murdering democracy to appease minorities. We are not scared of such threats,” she said.

Questioning the government for registering FIRs against many BJP legislators, including Harish Poonja, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Aravind Bellad, and Y. Bharath Shetty, the Union Minister sought to know why an FIR was not lodged against Congress member Ivan D’Souza, who had allegedly threatened Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Asserting that BJP leaders would face the FIRs registered against them legally, she said: “Let the police arrest us, we will get arrested. We will face the consequences legally.”