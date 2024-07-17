Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje demands Karnataka chief minister’s resignation

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on July 16 demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his purported role in the irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader accused Mr. Siddaramaiah of attempting to conceal the “financial irregularities” in the two corporations, and demanded his resignation for a “fair and impartial” investigation as he also held the Finance portfolio. She said there was a conspiracy to “hush up” the case, alleging that the funds belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the poor were spent on the Telangana Assembly election.

Ms. Karandlaje also raised questions related to the plots allotted by MUDA to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife. The Chief Minister has refuted all the charges terming them “politically motivated”.

Illegal money transfer

The issue related to alleged illegal money transfer involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation had come to light after its accounts superintendent, Chandrashekhar P., died by suicide on May 26. He purportedly left behind a note alleging that an unauthorised transfer of ₹187 crore was made from the corporation’s bank account. It also alleged that ₹88.62 crore of the total amount was moved to different accounts.

Following the allegations, Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B. Nagendra tendered his resignation on June 6. He is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

