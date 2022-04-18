Union Minister reviews development works in Yadgir

It is one among the 112 aspirational districts in the country identified by NITI Aayog

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh addressing a review meeting in Yadgir on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh has said that he is satisfied with the development works taken up in education, health and other sectors in Yadgir district as it is one among the 112 aspirational districts in the country identified by NITI Aayog.

He was addressing a review meeting in Yadgir on Monday.

Gen. Singh said that maternal and infant mortality rates have been drastically reduced in the district and it is a good sign. However, the district administration should focus more on how to tackle malnutrition and weight loss issues among children within the age of six, he advised.

Underlining the importance of having hygienic anganwadi centres, schools, toilets on school premises and health care centres in thickly populated areas, Gen. Singh said that officials should take government benefits, especially through health centres, to every village to ensure that basic health needs are provided to children to ensure their good health.

Meanwhile, he specifically directed the officials of National Highways Authority of India to take steps to identify black spots on National Highways to prevent road accidents.

While responding to the Union Minister, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya told him that ₹11 crore was released in 2019 for Yadgir district under the aspirational district scheme. She told him that the grant was used to develop education, health, agriculture, women and child welfare and other sectors and also address existing problems in these sectors.

She gave details about 10 anganawdi centres coming up at a cost of ₹2.14 crore and also four model schools being taken up at a cost of ₹48.60 lakh. She said that action has been taken to distribute 500 tablets [electronic gadgets] to students.

She said that a sum of ₹50 lakh has been spent on millet farming and ₹1.11 crore released for taluk hospitals at Shahapur and Shorapur to purchase medical equipment. A skill development centre will be established at a cost of ₹72 lakh in Yadgir. And, water resources in Haligera, Koiluru, Ashanal and Wadawat villages will be rejuvenated in collaboration with JSS organisation.

Raichur MP Raja Amareshwar Nayak, Members of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal, Narasimha Nayak and Sharanabasappagouda Darshanapur, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Amaresh Naik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankaragowda Somanal, Assistant Commissioner Sha Alam Hussain and district level officers were present.